Audi Q4 Coming in 2019

Audi outlined its plans for several new products today, including a new Q4 SUV that will arrive in 2019.
The automaker will make a push for new SUVs in the coming years. A new generation of the Q5 launches this year, while the Q2 will expand to additional markets including the U.S. In 2018, Audi will introduce the Q8, a model that was previewed by a concept shown at this month’s Geneva Motor Show. The fastback SUV will sit on the same modular platform that underpins the Q7.
A new A5 launches this year while the second-gen A7 will arrive in 2018. To further its autonomous car technology, Audi has created a subsidiary dubbed Autonomous Intelligent Driving GmbH. In Munich, the unit is working on self-driving solutions that can be used on robot taxis in the future. In the meantime, a new Audi A8 will debut this year with Level 3 autonomous technology.
Like its sister brand Volkswagen, Audi is shifting attention away from dieselgate with a host of new EVs. The automaker plans to launch a total of three new electric cars by 2020 with more models to follow in the coming decade. Audi has trained more than 6,000 employees to work with high-voltage technology as it enters the EV game. The brand’s first dedicated EV model is expected to arrive in 2018, previous reports have suggested.
Pictured below is the Audi Q2.
Comments