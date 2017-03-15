Audi Q4 Coming in 2019

Audi outlined its plans for several new products today, including a new Q4 SUV that will arrive in 2019.

The automaker will make a push for new SUVs in the coming years. A new generation of the Q5 launches this year, while the Q2 will expand to additional markets including the U.S. In 2018, Audi will introduce the Q8, a model that was previewed by a concept shown at this month’s Geneva Motor Show. The fastback SUV will sit on the same modular platform that underpins the Q7.

A new A5 launches this year while the second-gen A7 will arrive in 2018. To further its autonomous car technology, Audi has created a subsidiary dubbed Autonomous Intelligent Driving GmbH. In Munich, the unit is working on self-driving solutions that can be used on robot taxis in the future. In the meantime, a new Audi A8 will debut this year with Level 3 autonomous technology.

Like its sister brand Volkswagen, Audi is shifting attention away from dieselgate with a host of new EVs. The automaker plans to launch a total of three new electric cars by 2020 with more models to follow in the coming decade. Audi has trained more than 6,000 employees to work with high-voltage technology as it enters the EV game. The brand’s first dedicated EV model is expected to arrive in 2018, previous reports have suggested.

Pictured below is the Audi Q2.