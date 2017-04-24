Audi Taking Reservations in Norway for Upcoming e-tron quattro Concept

As Volkswagen Group pushes ahead, trying to get beyond its infamous Dieselgate, one of the company’s brands, Audi, has just opened up ordering for its new e-tron quattro SUV. However, as Dieselgate affected the group’s global market, the e-tron quattro SUV will first only be sold in the Norwegian market.

First shown in 2015, the Audi e-tron quattro Concept blended the brand’s new design language with an aggressive exterior design and a relative size that was in between the Q5 and Q7 SUVs. Little is known about the production version of the e-tron quattro. However, Audi has released a few technical specs of the e-tron quattro. The SUV will be powered by three electric motors, two for the rear wheels, and one on the front axle.

Power from the three motors is said to produce 435 hp on a normal charge. However, owners are able to select a boost function that increases power over a short period. In this mode, power is increased to 503 hp and 590 lb-ft of torque. Zero to 62 mph takes just 4.6 seconds and its top speed has been limited to 130 mph to help further its range. Speaking of range, the 95 kWh battery pack is good for 310 miles, just behind Tesla’s 351 mile range in its Model S 100D.

According to the Audi site, those customers in Norway can put down 20,000 kroner, about $3,000, and reserve the upcoming electric SUV. However, Audi didn’t state when the e-tron quattro would actually become available, only that it’s coming sometime in 2018.

Electrek.co reports that Harald Edvardsen-Eiback, head of Audi Norway said, “Interest in the Audi e-tron quattro has been tremendous since the first concept was shown in 2015. Norway is a pioneer in the market of electrification and we are proud to be the first in the Audi Group with a solution like this. This first electric model is perfectly suited for the Norwegian market with both quattro all-wheel drive, plenty of interior space, high ground clearance, and not least, long range. This may be the perfect car for many Norwegian households.”