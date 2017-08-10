Audi Offers Circuit of The Americas Driving Experience

Driving an Audi R8 on the streets is a ton of fun, but driving one on a racetrack is a dream come true. Now you can drive an all-new Audi Sport model and brush up on your performance driving skills at the same time.

Audi offers four programs for owners and fans on the same circuit where the R8 GT3 race car competes — Circuit of The Americas in Austin, Texas.

The program is open year round to drivers of all experience levels — you just need to be at least 18, between 5’0” to 6’6” in height, and weigh no more than 260 pounds.

Audi’s courses include hands-on coaching from professional instructors, dynamic car control exercises, proper cornering techniques, and high-speed lead and follow exercises on the track.

The driving experience includes the opportunity to get behind the wheel of the Audi Q7, RS 3, TT RS, and R8 V10 plus — you just have to sign a waiver and be willing to part with small stack of cash.

There are half day, one day, and two day experiences to choose from and each program includes a classroom session followed by a hands-on interactive experience.

Audi says lucky participants of the driving experience will also enjoy dedicated suites and garages along with catered meals and snacks. FYI: You are on your own for airfare to Austin and dinner is not included.

Prices start at $595 for a half day Audi Sport Dynamic Experience with no track time (autocross lots for you) and up to $4,995 for a two day Audi Sport R8 Pro Track Experience.

Sounds like the perfect vacation or gift for the speed racer in your life. Sign us up!

Reservations are now open and for more information check out the circuit site here.