Audi lunar quattro to Battle Aliens, Travel to the Moon

Audi revealed a sneak peak of the upcoming summer movie, “Alien: Covenant,” which features the Audi lunar quattro, a futuristic rover deployed on a colonization mission with a bunch of clueless humans.

In the short clip, the lunar quattro patrols the colony spaceship Covenant for unseen dangers while also providing exploration and research support for the crew.

The scene opens with the little rover exploring an “unidentified life form” in the ship’s cargo bay and it ends with a glimpse of yet another drooling alien beast hanging from the ceiling. It certainly can’t end well for anyone on board.

Closing the clip is the tagline “Exploring the unknown. Audi lunar quattro. With intelligent technologies.” Maybe they should add, “Be afraid, be very afraid.”

Audi’s moon rover is more than just a movie prop, however. It was developed in a partnership with Part-Time Scientists, a Berlin-based startup, and will be deployed on an actual mission to the moon later this year.

The mission will be the first private one to the moon and details are still being finalized. It will be just the second rover to land on the moon since the 70s, following China’s Yutu rover. The Chinese rover landed in 2013, 40 years after the previous rover, the Soviet Lunokhod 2.

Audi’s moon rover features quattro drive technology and an e-tron motor that is powered a lithium-ion battery with a solar panel. The lunar quattro is 85 percent aluminum, weighs 66 pounds, and was produced by a 3D metal printer at Audi’s headquarters in Ingolstadt.

No word on whether it comes equipped with lasers or other weapons that could be used for blasting aliens.

“Alien: Covenant” opens on May 19 in the U.S. The movie’s human stars include Katherine Waterston, Billy Crudup, Danny McBride, and Michael Fassbender.

It’s a sequel to director Ridley Scott’s “Prometheus,” a 2012 “Alien” prequel film, and is the eighth film in the “Alien” franchise.