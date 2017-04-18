Audi E-Tron Sportback Set for Production in 2019

At the Shanghai auto show today, Audi revealed a concept that previews a coupe-like SUV bound for production in 2019.

It’s not just a design concept. The Audi e-tron Sportback concept features an electric drive system that will be adopted in future all-wheel-drive models from the automaker. One electric motor on the front axle and two on the rear send power to all four wheels. Delivering almost 500 hp in boost mode, the e-tron Sportback can reach 62 mph from a standstill in 4.5 seconds. Range is estimated at more than 310 miles on a single charge.

Like any concept should, the E-tron boasts dramatic styling elements, including large 23-inch wheels, bulging rear haunches, and configurable lighting signatures. When the doors are opened, drivers and passengers are greeted with visual welcome signals from the lights. Below the daytime running lights and to the left and right of the grille, there are two light fields each with 250 LED lights, which are used to create graphics and signals to other drivers on the road.

Inside, the e-tron Sportback holds up to four people. The model features a floating center console and two different touchscreens for accessing control systems. You’ll also notice there are no exterior mirrors thanks to small cameras that help provide a view of the outside environment, all while eliminating blind spots for the driver.

Arriving in 2019, the fastback e-tron will follow the launch of the standard Audi e-tron SUV, which comes out next year. The brand’s first dedicated EV was previewed by the Audi e-tron Quattro Concept, which is capable of 310 miles of range and can sprint to 62 mph in 4.6 seconds.