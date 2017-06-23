Audi E-tron Sportback Will Carry a Belgian Passport

The production Audi E-tron Sportback, based on the concept that debuted in Shanghai this year, will be built at the automaker’s plant in Brussels, Belgium, starting in 2019. The swoopy electric model will join Audi’s first all-electric offering, the E-tron Quattro, which will also be built in Brussels.

The four-door concept utilized three electric motors, one up front and two in the rear, for all-wheel-drive capability and a combined 500 hp. The car was estimated to hit 62 mph in 4.5 seconds and had a range of more than 310 miles. It’s unclear how much of those specs will make it to the production version, but Audi does say the E-tron Sportback will use a 320-kilowatt electric drive system tailored for the car’s architecture.

The E-tron Sportback will be Audi’s second EV to market, following the E-tron Quattro arriving in 2018. That SUV will be based on the E-tron Quattro concept of 2015 and will feature an electric drive system similar to that of the E-tron Sportback. Range and performance numbers should also be similar to the Sportback. Though a production model hasn’t yet been shown, Audi has already begun taking reservations for its first EV in Norway.

Volkswagen Group has pledged to bring more than 30 battery electric models to market by 2025, so you can likely expect to see more Audi EVs in the years to come.