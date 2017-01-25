Audi Drops 2017 R8 V10 Spyder Pricing

Last year, Audi unveiled the all-new R8 Spyder featuring the magnificent naturally aspirated V-10 engine we’ve come to know and cherish. Yet, during the live reveal, Audi didn’t disclose the R8 Spyder’s upcoming price, only stating it would be released closer to its on-sale date. Now that the on-sale date is looming, Audi has unveiled the car’s starting price, and it’s comparable to many of its competitors at $176,350 including tax, title, and registration.

Based on the standard Audi R8 coupe, the R8 Spyder uses the same 5.2-liter V-10 developing 540 horsepower and 398 lb-ft of torque coupled to the same seven-speed S-tronic dual-clutch transmission. This performance allows the R8 Spyder to hit 60 mph in just 3.5 seconds and has a top speed of 198 mph.

To increase the rigidity of the R8 Spyder, Audi upgraded the R8 Spyder’s architecture with the development of a new aluminum and carbon fiber architecture. According to Audi, the new ASF lightweight chassis uses a higher percentage of carbon fiber materials, and incorporates new reinforcements into the R8 Spyder’s sills, A-pillars, and windshield frame. As such, the R8 Spyder is now 50 percent stiffer than the last generation R8 Spyder.

Again, like the coupe, the R8 Spyder has the same driver oriented cockpit. Outfitted with easy to operate controls and functions, the 12.3-inch Virtual Cockpit display relays important information to the driver and is refreshed at 60 frames per second. Another new offering is Audi Connect, which offers customers 4G LTE connectivity, destination entry via myAudi, travel information, and a Wi-Fi hotspot for passengers.

The launch of the R8 Spyder also coincides with the kick-off of the 2017 IMSA championship, which the R8 LMS won last year in the GTD class. This year, three cars will head to the Rolex 24 at Daytona to defend Audi’s title with Stevenson Motorsports, Alex Job Racing, and Land Motorsports. The race starts Saturday, January 28.