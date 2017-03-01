2017 All-Stars Contender: Audi A4

Audi is a perennial Automobile All-Stars contender, but Ingolstadt has now gone two years without a winner. The all-new 2017 Audi A4 looks to follow up on the success of the thundering RS7 in 2014, but does the mass-market luxury sedan have what it takes to bring home a trophy?

Contributor Steven Cole Smith certainly thought so. “Since 1996, the A4 has been one of Germany’s best cars, and it still is,” he remarked after a run through our All-Stars test loop in our well-equipped, all-wheel-drive example.

In addition to Quattro, the car Audi sent us was also fitted with the $3,800 premium plus package, $3,250 technology package, and $750 sport package that racked up a $48,725 bill. Thanks to additions that include aluminum window surrounds, a Bang & Olufsen surround sound stereo, Audi virtual cockpit, and MMI navigation, it’s no surprise the A4 garnered nearly unanimous praise for its tech-laden interior and luxury appointments, which outclass many competitors in this space.

“The interior design, the infotainment system, the strong-pulling engine and seamless transmission … I’ll take mine in red, please,” raved daily news editor Conner Golden. “It sports the best navigation system graphics out of all vehicles tested,” opined online editor Ed Tahaney, while features editor Rory Jurnecka noted, “if you can only have one car to do it all and need four doors, the A4 is an excellent choice. It’s fun to drive, with a low seating position and a light, nimble feel on the road.”

That’s a solid mix of praise, but it takes more than positive words to be named an Automobile All-Star. Will the 2017 Audi A4 make the grade? Come back on Saturday, March 11 to find out.