Auction Listing Hints at Ford Mustang Bullitt Debut in Detroit

The GT500 is still the most exciting Mustang variant that Ford is rumored to bring to the Detroit Auto Show. But last month, we caught wind of another Mustang that Ford might be working on: the Bullitt. At the time, the car we thought was a Mustang Bullitt looked production-ready, but we had no idea when it would make its first official appearance. Now, thanks to some fan-forum sleuthing, it looks like the Bullitt will debut next week in Detroit.

Over at the Mustang6G fan forum, users noticed that Barrett-Jackson includes a mysterious car for its January 19 auction in Scottsdale, Arizona. Lot #3006 is listed as a “FORD CHARITY VEHICLE” and described as “a special new Ford Mustang to be sold with 100% of the hammer price benefiting charity.” That information alone doesn’t give much away, but that’s partly because the listing was changed after it went live.

The screenshot above was captured by Mustang6G and shows the original listing. As you can see, this earlier version names Boys Republic as the charity in question. Boys Republic is a private school for troubled youth that Bullitt star Steve McQueen attended and remained associated with long after graduation. If Ford plans to auction the first new Mustang Bullitt to benefit a charity, it would make sense that it’s one associated with Steve McQueen. And if the car being auctioned isn’t a Bullitt, why delete the name of the charity?

The date of the auction is also important. Assuming the auction is for a new Mustang Bullitt, Ford only has about 10 days to reveal the car before sending it to auction on the 19th. Incidentally, media preview days for the Detroit Auto Show begin next Sunday. Coincidence? We think not.

Put it all together, and we’re convinced the new Mustang Bullitt will debut in Detroit, just in time for the 50th anniversary of Bullitt.