1980 Ferrari 308 GTB Group 4 Racecar Needs Owner

The Ferrari 308 was built for a full ten years, spanning multiple iterations, engines, and looks. But it’s perhaps most notably known for its co-starring role with Tom Selleck in “Magnum, P.I.,” speeding across the coastal roads of Hawaii and carting around Selleck’s infamous mustache. This one, prepared as a Group 4 racecar, shows that the 308 GTB doesn’t necessarily always have to be associated with Hawaiian shirts and T.C.’s helicopter tours.

Coming up for auction in Paris with Bonhams, this Ferrari has been through a thorough restoration and transformation. JMR Motorsports is to thank for the makeover, finishing the project late in 2016. The car was completely stripped and rebuilt with a heavily reinforced chassis, newly lightened bumpers, AP Racing brakes coupled to a hydraulic handbrake (can you say drift Ferrari?), a brake balancer, Group 4 dampers, and a quick-release steering wheel.

However, those weren’t the only modifications. When new, the European-spec 308 GTBs made about 255 horsepower. But after JMR Motorsports was finished thanks to a rebuilt engine bought from a Ferrari dealer — with competition spec forged pistons, upgraded Weber carbs, updated steel cylinder liners, new valves, springs and guides, a newly balanced crankshaft, as well as a new oil and water pump, and a completely revised electrical system — it’s putting down about 297 horsepower.

After its racecar transformation, it has finished the Costa Brava Rally, Rally 2000 Virages where it took 2nd, and the Alp la Masella hill climb where it won overall. Since the new engine’s revitalization, it has only been run for 20 hours total. Included also in the sale is the original, numbers-matching engine that came with the car from Ferrari. Also included in the sale are its FIA papers and registration to compete in historic and classic rallies.

This Ferrari 308 GTB Group 4 racer will cross the auction block February 9 in Paris at The Grand Palais and is expected to fetch between $220,000 and $320,000. Wouldn’t you love to own a proper classic Ferrari racecar and one that you can also reenact your “Magnum, P.I.” fantasies as well? We know we would.