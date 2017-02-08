Atlas Weekend Edition Concept Ready to Road Trip

The all-new 2018 Volkswagen Atlas arrives this spring, which just can’t get here soon enough for some of us. To make matters worse, VW is teasing us with an Atlas Weekend Edition concept at the 2017 Chicago Auto Show.

VW says it’s a throwback to the “Weekender” packages last seen in vintage Vanagon and Eurovan pop-up campers — minus the roomier sleeping area. There’s even an option for four legged friends to take on your weekend adventures. This pooch below seems to be putting that third row to good use too.

The new concept follows the Atlas R-Line Performance package that was unveiled at the Detroit auto show last month.

The Atlas Weekend Edition is based on the SEL Premium all-wheel drive model that offers a 3.6-liter V-6 engine with 276 horsepower on tap. That hearty engine is mated to an eight-speed automatic transmission.

Unlike the R-Line Performance package that gets 20-inch wheels, this seven-passenger SUV rolls on 18-inch ones and gets an “Urban Loader” cargo box with an expandable 17.7 cubic-foot of extra space up top. The concept also sports carrier bars for skis, snowboards, bikes, and whatever else you may be willing to possibly part with.

Inside there’s a pet-friendly barrier behind the second row, so that animals and even most kids can ride comfortably.

Universal tablet mounts are added behind the seat headrests for Android and iOS tablets if you are still using them, but the expandable mounts can also be used to hold most smartphones as well. Other accessories include window and hood deflectors, heavy-duty trunk liner, cargo cover, splashguards, and wheel locks.

VW says most of these accessories will be available from dealers when the Atlas goes on sale this spring. Let the road trips begin.