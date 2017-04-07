Aston Martin has announced that it will begin producing the DBX crossover in 2019 at its newly acquired St Athan facility in Wales, United Kingdom.

The automaker originally announced the selection of the plant as its next production facility a little over a year ago. Phase one of the acquisition started in late 2016 when Aston Martin added a reception area, administration and management offices, and a restaurant for its employees.

The second phase started this year with the Ministry of Defence handing over the facility to Aston Martin during a ceremony. Formerly aircraft hangars, the space will be redesigned to accommodate vehicle manufacturing. Aston Martin’s investment in St Athan is part of a larger expansion plan and is expected to create 1,000 new jobs between its two main plants by 2020. Also, the effort is expected to create 3,000 new jobs across the supply chain and local businesses in Wales. The automaker also stated that it attracted over 3,000 applications at a recruitment event for its St Athan plant and that the first technicians it hired are currently training at its Gaydon plant and building the recently released DB11 sports car.

A number of politicians were in attendance at the handover ceremony including Wales Secretary of State Alun Cairns who declared that Aston Martin’s investment in Wales is a sign that Britain is still “a great place to invest and do business” despite the country’s recent decision to exit the European Union. Carwyn Jones, the First Minister of Wales, also stated that “Aston Martin’s positive influence on the local community and the economy of Wales is already being felt. More than 40 Welsh workers are now employed at Aston Martin Gaydon preparing for the start of production at St Athan, and many more job opportunities will follow before 2020.”