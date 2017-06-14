Aston Martin Vantage AMR Limited to 300 Units

Aston Martin is getting ready to introduce its first vehicle under the new AMR sub-brand. The race-inspired Aston Martin Vantage AMR will reach 300 customers around the globe by the end of the year.

The model is available in four color schemes: Stratus White with orange graphic, Ultramarine Black with Blue graphic, Zaffre Blue with Red graphic, and Scintilla Silver with Grey graphic. A special “Halo Pack” pays homage to the WEC-winning #95 Vantage GTE with a Stirling Green paint job and Lime Green accents. Just like on last year’s GTE, this model is available with a special Union Jack-enameled wings badge.

Both coupe and roadster versions will be available. Inside the cabin, coupes feature a combination of leather and Alcantara while roadsters stick with an all-leather interior. The interior color scheme is matched to the exterior colors selected by the customer. In this tradition, the Halo Pack features lime green accents.

Buyers can also choose between different wheel finishes, and lightweight carbon fiber seats are also offered. Carbon fiber can also be found on the front grille, side strakes, mirror caps, door handles, instrument surrounds, and other areas. An optional AMR Aero Kit for coupes, produced with the help of Aston Martin Racing and constructed from carbon fiber, offers a unique front splitter and dive planes, side sills, and a fixed rear spoiler. A feature borrowed from the Vantage AMR Pro Concept shown at this year’s Geneva auto show is the design of the forged aluminum wheels.

Now to the important part: the engine. A total of 200 copies will come with a V-8 engine, while the rest will come with the V-12. The V-8 models make the same 430 hp as the non-AMR models, but V-12 models get an additional 30 hp for a grand total of 595 hp.

Earlier this year, Aston Martin announced it would create the new AMR sub-brand to accommodate high-performance variants of standard vehicles. At the time, Aston Martin said the new sub-brand was the next logical step after seeing the success of other limited-edition, high-performance models like the Vantage GT8 and Vantage GT12. Aston Martin said it would bring out an AMR version of the Rapide.

Prices start at 97,995 pounds in the U.K. and 126,995 euros (about $142,178 U.S.) in Germany. Deliveries will begin in the last quarter of the year. Unfortunately, Aston Martin has confirmed no copies will be available in the U.S.