Aston Martin Teams Up with Tom Brady for New Video Series, Bespoke Vanquish S

It looks like Aston Martin is getting a new celebrity spokesman. The British automaker announced a new partnership with New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady, working with the famous athlete to promote a new collaborative video series called “Category of One.”

According to Aston, Brady is working primarily with the automaker’s VIP and Chief Creative Officer Marek Reichman to create the new video series. It focuses on what Brady finds beautiful in his “sporting moments,” his life, and what keeps him going after so much success on and off the field.

As part of the team-up, Brady is trying his hand at designing a special 2018 Aston Martin Vanquish S. He’s going to build special one-off features into the car, most likely including colors, wheels, interior touches, and bespoke design flourishes. The car will be revealed later this summer.

At the moment, Brady drives a new 2017 DB11, a car that plays a large role in the forthcoming “Category of One” episodes. ““Aston Martin exemplifies dedication to the craft of car making through a meticulous attention to detail.” Brady said. “While 104 years of heritage are reflected in each hand-built car, with product from the DB11 to the Aston Martin Valkyrie, this brand is primed to excel for the next 100 years as well.

Look for more info on the partnership and Tom Brady’s bespoke Vanquish S later this summer.