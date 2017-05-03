Aston Martin DB11 Spied Testing Possible AMG-Sourced Turbo V-8 in Video

In 2013, Mercedes-AMG and Aston Martin entered a technical partnership that would see the German automaker provide Aston Martin with technical direction and access to Mercedes-AMG-built engines. These engines, as per the agreement, would become the spine of Aston Martin’s upcoming new lineup of sports cars. And as the launch of the DB11 grew nearer, we believed we’d finally see the fruit of this partnership. Yet, when launched, the DB11 had a bespoke, Aston Martin-built engine. No Benz in sight. Now, a videographer at the Nürburgring may have stumbled upon a prototype featuring those AMG-sourced engines.

Under a cloak of a new DB11, the mule definitely doesn’t sound like the higher revving twin-turbocharged 5.5-liter V-12 found in the standard DB11. Here, there’s a more guttural, low-volume growl emanating from the sports car’s exhaust as it accelerates out of the Green Hell’s tight turns. Likewise, the very distinct and familiar AMG pops and crackles on overrun are immediately apparent, although these appear to have been toned down for this application.

While it is interesting to finally see this partnership bearing fruit, the addition of a turbocharged V-8 in Aston Martin’s flagship has us puzzled. Is Aston Martin planning on replacing the new twin-turbocharged V-12 this soon and switching to Mercedes-AMG power? Is this just a test-bed for the drivetrain that will likely be seen in the upcoming Vantage replacement and Aston Martin is using this DB11 as a mule? Or will Aston Martin produce a cheaper, less powerful, more entry-level DB11? Although that wouldn’t make much sense as it may cut into the Vantage’s market.

According to the original deal, Mercedes-AMG will build “a range of bespoke V-8 powertrains for Aston Martin, as well as providing the company with the electric/electronic architecture for future models.” While bespoke to Aston Martin, the V-8 architecture will likely be a variant of Mercedes-AMG’s now ubiquitous twin-turbocharged 4.0-liter V-8 found in the C63, AMG GT, G-Class, E-Class, and almost every other AMG-tuned vehicle. In its most potent format, the AMG GT R, the V-8 generates 577 hp and 516 lb-ft of torque; plenty for the Vantage replacement, and just under the new DB11.