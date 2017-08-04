V-8-Powered Aston Martin DB11 Will Be the Better Driver’s Car, Says Automaker

In V-12 form, the Aston Martin DB11 is a fantastic grand tourer. It’s gorgeous, luxurious, and has all the power you could want in a road car. But according to Andy Palmer, Aston Martin’s CEO, the 600-hp V-12 won’t actually be the volume seller. Instead, he expects that honor to go to the upcoming V-8 version. And while it won’t be quite as powerful, it sounds like the V-8 will actually be better to drive.

In the video below, Palmer explains that the 503-hp, AMG-sourced V-8 won’t simply be the more-affordable, less-powerful option. It’ll also be more nimble thanks to better weight distribution and a lighter engine. Sharper turn-in, a lighter overall car, and a lower price sound like a pretty good deal to us. And while the engine may have come from AMG, he promises the exhaust has also been tuned to give it the signature Aston Martin sound.

Summing the two cars up, Palmer says the V-12 is “a little bit of a brute in a suit,” while the V-8 “is more the athlete in the suit.” Assuming that’s true, we’re definitely looking forward to taking our first test drive.