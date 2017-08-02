Aston Martin Poaches Maserati Powertrain Chief Joerg Ross

Aston Martin has appointed Joerg Ross its new powertrain chief engineer, the automaker reported today. He will be responsible for the development of Aston Martin’s engines and transmissions and will assist in the development of the automaker’s first electric car.

Previously, Ross served as Head of Advanced Powertrain for Maserati, a position he took in 2014. Prior to that, he held a senior position at automotive engineering company IAV GmbH. In the 2000s, he was in charge of engines at Ferrari, and even farther back, he worked at Ford.

Ross will report to Chief Technical Officer Max Szwaj, who was just appointed to the position late last year. Incidentally, he also hails from Maserati and Ferrari as well as BMW and Porsche.

“We are delighted to welcome Joerg to the Aston Martin team,” said Szwaj in a statement. “His considerable experience and knowledge will prove invaluable for the Engineering team as we prepare the business for the next generation of Aston Martin products.”

Aston Martin is gearing up to launch the RapidE electric sedan despite some recent challenges. The automaker originally planned to develop the EV in partnership with Chinese tech conglomerate LeEco, but the deal apparently fell through. In June, Aston Martin announced it was shifting course on the RapidE, offering fewer copies than originally planned. The release date was also pushed back to 2019.

“We’ve decided to make this car rare, which will obviously tend to push the price higher,” Aston Martin boss Andy Palmer told Reuters at the time. “Aston Martin now plans to proceed independently, funding further development of RapidE by ourselves.”

Beyond the RapidE, Aston Martin is also gearing up to launch the DBX crossover. A concept that debuted back in 2015 featured an electric drivetrain with a lithium-sulfur battery pack and inboard electric motors at each wheel.