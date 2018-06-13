Aston Martin Rapide AMR Upgraded to 595 Horsepower

Aston Martin announced the creation of the AMR sub-brand for high-performance vehicles at the Geneva auto show last year, where it also debuted the Rapide AMR. Now, Aston Martin has revealed the production version that will arrive on customer doorsteps later this year.

The design hasn’t changed much from the concept. The Aston Martin Rapide AMR features aerodynamic upgrades including a splitter, sills, rear diffuser, and trunk lid spoiler—all made from carbon fiber. The hood, which includes ventilation inserts, is also constructed from carbon fiber to reduce weight.

Three different exterior design themes are available, including the Signature theme that mixes Stirling Green paint with lime stripes. The Standard and Silhouette themes offer four different colors—Mariana Blue, Scintilla Silver, Lightning Silver, and Onyx Black—with the Standard adding lime accents and the Silhouette adding a full-length stripe in either China Gray or Clubsport White.

Inside, the colors match those of the chosen exterior theme, and you’ll also find Alcantara-trimmed seats, a carbon fiber center console, AMR logos, and a limited edition plaque. A One-77 steering wheel is optional.

Of course, some of the biggest updates are under the sheetmetal. Motivating the Rapide AMR is a 6.0-liter V-12 good for 595 hp, more than the 552 hp in the Rapide S. Both models boast 465 lb-ft of torque. Aston Martin says the new model can hit 0-60 mph in 4.2 seconds, and top speed is 205 mph.

The AMR model boasts 21-inch wheels, the first for any Aston Martin. Those wheels are wrapped around ultra-high performance Michelin Super Sport tires. Also look for carbon ceramic brakes with six-piston calipers up front and four in the rear. The AMR rides on a suspension that is 0.4 inch lower than the Rapide S. A quad exhaust adds to the performance updates.

Prices start at $240,000 in the U.S. Global deliveries begin in the fourth quarter of this year.