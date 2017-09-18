Aston Martin Considering Engine Supplier Role in Formula 1

After a successful run at this year’s 24 Hours of Le Mans, Aston Martin is looking to further its involvement in motorsport. Aston Martin could try its luck in Formula 1, according to a report from Auto Express.

The automaker is now considering an engine supplier role, one that could pair it with Red Bull Racing. Although Aston hasn’t announced any potential partners, it already has a technical collaboration with Red Bull, so it stands to reason the partners could join forces in this new way. Both companies created the Valkyrie road-going hypercar together.

“We are studying 2021 engine regulation changes and that might provoke us to supply an independent F1 engine if the conditions are appropriate,” Aston Martin CEO Andy Palmer confirmed to Auto Express.

Red Bull has partnered with Renault on F1 engines, but the relationship has been strained because its hybrid unit hasn’t lived up to offerings from Ferrari and Mercedes. Recently, McLaren announced it would use Renault engines in the 2018 Formula 1 season, ditching Honda as its engine supplier.

Aston’s engines won’t be rebadged Mercedes units, Palmer says. It’s likely the automaker will pair with a racing engine specialist like Ilmor or Cosworth, reports Auto Express.