Aston Martin Looking Forward to Second Mid-Engine Supercar

Aston Martin is looking towards the future. A future that adds seven new models, including the newly debuted DB11, the AMR in-house tuners, a fully electric crossover, the Valkyrie hypercar, and a brand new mid-engine production car all arriving before the end of the decade. That’s an impressive list of goals, but the one we’re most interested in is the production mid-engine supercar.

Speaking at the Geneva Motor Show, Aston Martin’s CEO, Andy Palmer, in delivering his address about the newly announced AMR division, said, “When I took the job as CEO of Aston Martin in late 2014, little did I realize that the pace of change would mean that between now and 2020 we will replace every single car in our range.” In that time frame was also adding to the British marque’s minuscule four car lineup, expanding the range to seven cars and “doubling [Aston Martin’s] current production capability to over 10,000 cars per year.” This includes the brand’s first ever mid-engine production car.

According to Palmer, “We will launch the first electric Aston Martin. We will launch the first production mid-engine Aston Martin. We will launch a new performance brand with AMR. We will announce our plans for the relaunch of the Lagonda marque.” Many, however, will state that the newly anointed Aston Martin Valkyrie is the brand’s first mid-engine supercar, yet according to Aston Martin, this isn’t considered a production car because of the limited run.

This means that Aston Martin is looking towards developing a second, mass production-bound mid-engine supercar. Little was given in terms of details on the upcoming mid-engine Aston Martin. When reached for comment, an Aston Martin spokesperson said that a concept of the project would be out before the end of the decade, that the new twin-turbocharged V-12 engine found in the DB11 may or may not find its way into the project. It’s still too early to tell, and that Palmer has told Valkyrie and former Formula 1 lead aerodynamics designer, Adrian Newey, that he could be involved.

While the upcoming mid-engine Aston Martin likely won’t be as flamboyant and aerodynamic-heavy as the Valkyrie, it will likely borrow some of the Valkyrie’s technology and information gleaned from that project. Palmer finished the press conference however, not talking about the mid-engine car, but stating that fans of the manual transmission won’t be disappointed any time soon.

“And finally, although we won’t launch a fully autonomous car by 2020, we will always have a three-pedal, manual transmission car in our range. Some habits die really, really hard,” ended Palmer.

We’re looking forward to Aston Martin’s rebirth and so should you.