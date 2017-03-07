Aston Martin Launches AMR Sub-Brand in Geneva

Aston Martin is not messing around lately. The British marque has been upping its performance at seemingly every turn, with its supposedly earth-shattering Valkyrie hypercar expected to make by far the biggest splash. But in light of Aston’s announcement in Geneva that it will be introducing a performance-enhancing AMR sub-brand, it’s clear the boys in Gaydon aren’t letting a stone go unturned.

CEO Andy Palmer promises that the AMR nameplate, representing Aston Martin Racing, will appear on every existing “core model” in the lineup as well as upcoming models. AMR road cars will have more power, sportier tuning, and distinctive visual cues. The Rapide AMR is the first to get the treatment, receiving a 40 hp bump to 592 hp from its 6.0-liter naturally aspirated V-12. It’ll get an absurd 210 mph top speed (making it the fastest four-seater and fastest four-door in production), a wild aero package, and flashy lime green stripes and interior details. Palmer called it an exciting proposition for those “with a taste for the extreme.”AMR will also birth track-only models like the Vantage AMR Pro which was revealed in Geneva, based on the V8 Vantage GTE race car.

Palmer made big promises about Aston’s future as well. He committed to an electrified model on the horizon (probably the RapidE), a mid-engine model, a reborn Lagonda brand, and the continual presence of at least one manual-transmission-equipped model in the lineup. He calls it “a habit that will die very, very hard.”

We’ve reported in the past that Aston has a new generation of sports cars in the works, all based on an aluminum-intensive platform that will replace the aging VH platform engineered back in the Ford days. Expect AMR to be part of the plan for that next generation of vehicles, and an even bigger part of Aston’s ambitious expansion plans for well-heeled customers and gentleman racers alike.