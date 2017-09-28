Aston Martin Goes Deep with “Project Neptune”

Aston Martin wants to make a splash in the submersibles scene. The British sports car builder is collaborating with Florida-based Triton Submarines to create Project Neptune, a limited edition luxury sub for life aquatic fans and wannabe secret agents.

The automaker is sinking its design resources into the new endeavor with the luxury submarine builder. With a top speed of 3 knots (3.4 mph), Project Neptune won’t win any races, but the slippery Aston can dive 500 meters (1,650 feet).

“Project Neptune is defined by its sleek, elegant exterior,” said Marek Reichman, Aston Martin executive VP and chief creative officer, in a statement.

“We have used forms and proportions that express the same devotion to design, engineering and beauty that shape our cars, such as the Aston Martin Valkyrie hypercar project.”

Project Neptune seats a pilot and two passengers inside its bubble pod/cabin. It is based on Triton’s 1650/3 low platform super yacht sub.

The new craft looks like a cross between a sci-fi spacecraft and the Lotus Esprit car featured in “The Spy Who Loved Me.” It’s approximately 5.9 feet tall and weighs about 8,800 pounds.

“We have always admired Aston Martin. The marque represents a deeply held passion for technology, engineering and timeless, elegant design,” said Patrick Lahey, Triton Submarines president.

“From our first interaction, it was apparent that Triton and Aston Martin were natural partners and our complimentary values will be realized in this truly exciting project.”

In case you are looking to add a luxury sub to your collection, plan on dropping at least $4 million clams. An Aston Martin super yacht to go with it would be on the top of our list too.