Aston Martin DBS Superleggera Delivers 715 Horsepower

Aston Martin is right in the middle of a huge product offensive that will continue through 2023. The latest model to arrive is the DBS Superleggera, the marque’s new flagship Super GT.

Essentially, this car replaces the Vanquish S. But this time around, Aston Martin uses turbocharging and raises the power output. The new 5.2-liter twin-turbo V-12 engine, which sits low in the car, makes 715 hp instead of the old model’s 595 hp. Torque is a healthy 664 lb-ft. Aston Martin says the DBS Superleggera can hit 62 mph in 3.4 seconds and on to a top speed of 211 mph.

A new rear-mounted ZF eight-speed automatic transmission brings torque to the rear wheels. For improved handling, the model uses a mechanical limited-slip differential with torque vectoring. The DBS Superleggera also features a lightweight bonded aluminum chassis structure inspired by the new DB11. Drivers can adjust the settings of the chassis and the powertrain to three different modes: GT, Sport, and Sport Plus.

Compared to other Aston Martins, the DBS Superleggera looks particularly potent with its gaping grille, black exterior accents, and hood vents. It also features a quad exhaust and standard 21-inch wheels. Carbon fiber body panels help keep the model’s dry curb weight as low as possible at 3,732 pounds. To boost aerodynamics, the model has an F1-inspired double diffuser. This GT can generate a whopping 397 pounds of downforce at Vmax, which Aston Martin says is the highest figure it has achieved for a series production car.

Deliveries begin in the third quarter of 2018. In the U.S., you’ll be paying at least $308,081.

For that money, you get a sumptuous interior with standard features including leather and Alcantara upholstery, front and rear parking sensors, DBS-embroidered headrests, and Piano Black trim inlay. On the options roster, you’ll find multiple trim inlay options, seat back veneers, and seat belt colors as well as a carbon fiber steering wheel and full leather interior.