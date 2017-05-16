Aston Martin DB11 Volante Caught Testing on the Nurburgring

First shown last September, Aston Martin has slowly teased the world’s press with the upcoming DB11 Volante, the first drop top in the brand’s all-new lineup. Now, after months of hearing nothing about the forthcoming super convertible, our spy photographers caught the car testing at every manufacturer’s favorite test facility, the Nürburgring.

Powered by the same all-new 5.2-liter twin-turbocharged V-12 from the standard DB11, the DB11 Volante’s power isn’t likely to increase from the standard car’s 600 horsepower rating. Neither is the superb 8-speed ZF sourced gearbox. What is expected to change is the car’s weight, as a power retractable soft top will likely add weight to the already hefty automobile.

However, that additional weight likely won’t see anyone shirking away from the drop top as by chopping off the roof gets the driver and passengers closer to the Aston Martin’s V-12 concerto. Definitely a plus as the addition of turbochargers has slightly muffled the glorious noise previous Aston Martins have been known for.

After the debut of the DB11 Volante, Aston Martin will debut twin-turbocharged V-8 entry level DB11s, both coupe and convertible, that will finish up the DB11 lineup. These new twin-turbocharged V-8 engines will be sourced from Mercedes-AMG, which signed a technical partnership with the maker.

While we still don’t know what exactly Mercedes-AMG will be supplying Aston Martin with, the prevailing theory is that it will likely be some version of the brand’s now ubiquitous twin-turbocharged 4.0-liter V-8 found in the E63, C63, AMG GT-S, and other AMG vehicles.

When first teased, Aston Martin stated that we wouldn’t see the production version of the DB11 Volante until the spring of 2018. In these latest spy pictures, although it seems that the development of the car is progressing at a rapid pace, the side of the DB11 Volante mule still bears the same “Opening Spring 2018” decal.

Until that time, the wait still continues.