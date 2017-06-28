Aston Martin DB11 Gets New Twin-Turbo V-8 Engine Option

Aston Martin has announced that the DB11 will gain a second engine choice for the 2018 model year, a 4.0-liter twin-turbo V-8 sourced from Mercedes-AMG that packs 503 hp and 516 lb-ft of torque. The new engine will slot below the more powerful 5.2-liter twin-turbo V-12 that’s rated at 600 hp and 516 lb-ft. The only transmission choice available is an eight-speed automatic sourced from ZF. Aston says the V-8-powered DB11 will have a top speed of 187 mph and a 0-62 mph time of 4.0 seconds.

The engine has been tailored to fit with the DB11’s bespoke wet sump lubrication system, air intake, and exhaust system by Aston Martin’s engineering team. ECU software and programming, and throttle calibration were also changed by Aston Martin. Compared to the V-12-powered DB11, the V-8-powered DB11 is 253 pounds lighter and features new engine mounts that allow the engine to be placed as low as possible to optimize the car’s center of gravity.

Pricing for the V-8-powered DB11 starts at $201,820 including destination, making it the least expensive DB11 currently available. Standard features include LED headlights, a deployable rear spoiler, an engine stop/start system, limited-slip differential, 20-inch alloy wheels, a 360-degree camera system, front and rear parking sensors, a 2+2 seating layout, navigation with an 8.0-inch screen, Bluetooth connectivity, and keyless entry/start. Options include a Bang & Olufsen audio system, leather upholstery with Brogue detailing, touch pad controls, and a glass key.