2017 All-Stars Contender: Aston Martin DB11

Half the citizenry will condemn the new 2017 Aston Martin DB11, and the other half will beg for a ride and forever boast of the experience. They will also say, “You wouldn’t believe how insanely small the backseat is in this $215,000 car.”

$233,170, actually. The Morning Frost DB11 Aston sent us to represent its newest offering in our 2017 All-Stars competition was one of the limited-run Launch Editions. For that $18,000 or so, the Launch Edition adds a bit of exclusivity, gloss black aero elements (splitter, diffuser, and gills), special 20-inch wheels, bright anodized or black gloss pillars, brighter hood accents, piano black or carbon interior trim, an ear-popping 1,000-watt Bang & Olufsen sound system, power in the center console, and a touchpad control interface.

As tends to happen with Astons, the exterior left an impression on several staffers.

“Seriously, what can I say about the exterior that hasn’t been said. It’s superb, and I really dig the black roof treatment,” said daily news editor Conner Golden, while online editor Ed Tahaney found himself “shaken, stirred, and smitten with the DB11’s refined yet ridiculous ride.”

Everyone’s senses were further tickled once they climbed inside.

“Holy smokes! The gorgeous blue-and-white interior with fantastic wood from another planet! The leather — even in the headliner — is somewhat fanciful but still elegant and oh-so-uncommon,” noted contributor Ronald Ahrens. Fellow contributor Nelson Ireson went more esoteric, saying, “The blue-white-and-brogue interior of our example feels equal parts Russian mafioso and Peer of the Realm.”

Things got more interesting once the big V-12 came to life, but contributor Michael Jordan may have summed up the DB11 best: “If you want to own a street-legal concept car, the DB11 is it. Extravagant styling? Colorful cabin? Loud noises? Come on down, because this is your car.”

Do its driving dynamics back up that statement? And is the package good enough to make the Aston Martin DB11 an AUTOMOBILE All-Star? Come back on March 11 to find out.