New Aston Martin V12 Vantage Considered

Aston Martin debuted a new Vantage with a twin-turbo V-8 packing 503 hp last month. But those who miss the Vantage’s bigger powerplant can still hold out hope for a revival.

Speaking with Autocar, CEO Andy Palmer said the automaker will think about bringing back a V-12 option. “The V-12 is a question we’ll consider, but there has been no decision yet,” Palmer said.

It’s technically possible to fit a V-12 under the hood of the new Vantage, Palmer said, given that the engine bay was patterned after the DB11, which offers a V-12. No big modifications would need to be made to accommodate a V-12, he also noted.

But weight remains a key concern. “We have to consider the character of the new Vantage. This is our rebel, a really sporty car that stands out for its handling. The V-12 has many great attributes, but the extra weight would bring some differences in character that we’d need to consider,” Palmer cautioned. The 2019 Aston Martin Vantage weighs around 3,400 pounds and can sprint from 0-60 mph in 3.5 seconds.

Aston Martin has confirmed it will offer a Vantage roadster and a manual V-8 Vantage. These models will launch between the next 18 months and two years. The automaker is in the middle of rolling out a host of new products within the next several years, including a DBX crossover and sedans that will wear the Lagonda badge.