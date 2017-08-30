Aston Martin DBX Will Get Rear Doors Says CEO

When the Aston Martin DBX concept first appeared at the 2015 Geneva Motor Show, it was certainly different. Not only did it have an electric drivetrain, it was lifted, like Aston Martin’s version of a Rally Fighter. It didn’t take long for the British automaker to confirm the DBX would go to production, but it was never clear how similar the production version would be to the concept. But now we know Aston changed at least one major thing—the number of doors.

Speaking with Autocar, Aston Martin CEO Andy Palmer said, “There are aspects of the car that have changed dramatically, perhaps none more so than the fact that it is now a four-door.” And based on the teaser image that Aston released back in April, it looks like the roofline is boxier, as well. So if you were hoping Aston Martin’s version of an SUV would be some sort of luxury rally coupe, you’re in for a disappointment.

But despite the changes to the number of doors and the roofline, Palmer still thinks the production DBX will be recognizable as an Aston Martin. “On a comparison basis, you will be able to pick out many details that have been modified,” he said. “But in terms of the pure lines and the fundamental core principles of the car, you’ll recognize them.”

When it comes to balancing beauty and practicality, Palmer promises the DBX won’t require a compromise. It’ll be both beautiful and functional. “We have one rule that never changes, which is that we don’t trade off beauty,” said Palmer. “But if you want the design to reflect its 4×4-ness and to deliver the sort of utility that customers expect from these cars, then you have to find ways to achieve that. A 4×4 needs to be big, it needs to convey safety and security, and yet it also needs to be easy to get in and out of.”

You can also expect the DBX to share the DB11’s V-12 and V-8 engine options, but Palmer told Autocar there won’t be a diesel version. He also said there will be a hybrid version, although it won’t be a plug-in. Aston’s customers reportedly don’t think plug-in hybrids offer enough of a premium experience.

Look for the production version to go on sale sometime in late 2019.