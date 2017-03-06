/ Aston Martin Anoints AM-RB 001 — the Valkyrie

You’ve known Aston Martin’s upcoming hypercar as the company’s internally coded AM-RB 001, but now, it has a properly heroic name; Valkyrie. The name, as Aston Martin put it, “promises otherworldly performance befitting its name” and color us excited.

Aston Martin’s Valkyrie is powered by a naturally aspirated 6.5-liter V-12 designed and built by the legendary engineering firm, Cosworth. The engine will be coupled to a seven-speed paddle-shift transmission developed by Ricardo Engineering and mated to the engine’s hybrid-battery system provided by Rimac Automobili. Horsepower is still unknown at this time.

Valkyrie will use a carbon-fiber MonoCell developed by Multimatic Engineering, which besides working on the Aston Martin One-77 and Vulcan, is also building Ford’s new GT supercar and racecar. The curb weight is estimated to be between 2,200 and 2,400 pounds. Alcon and Surface Transforms, with its ECU, traction control and electronic stability systems from Bosch, will supply brakes.

The exterior of the car was designed by Formula 1 ace designer, Adrian Newey, Red Bull Racing’s former chief designer who led the team to four straight world constructor’s and driver’s championships with the help of Sebastien Vettel. Of the Valkyrie, Newey said, “Together we aim to produce an innovative piece of engineering art.”

Only 150 Valkyries will be built for the road, including prototypes. However, for those that want more performance, Aston Martin will also be building a total of 25 track-only variants. According to Aston Martin, first deliveries are expected in 2019.

Speaking about the Valkyrie’s name, Aston Martin’s chief creative officer, Marek Reichman stated, “Aston Martin model names have deep meaning. They need to inspire and excite. To tell a story and enrich a narrative that stretches back some 104-years. The Aston Martin Valkyrie is an incredibly special car that demands an equally remarkable name; an uncompromising car that leaves nothing in reserve. The connotations of power and honor, of being chosen by the Gods are so evocative, and so pertinent to a car that only a fortunate few will ever experience.”