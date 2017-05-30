Aston Martin 3-D Scans Owner’s Body for Upcoming Valkyrie Hypercar

The upcoming Aston Martin Valkyrie is said to generate 1,000 horsepower from a Rimac Automobili-sourced battery pack and Aston Martin’s own 6.5-liter V-12 engine.

It could be the gnarliest road car we ever get behind the wheel of. And while we’re still months away from seeing anything near production, the Gaydon-based supercar manufacturer will ask each owner to travel to the factory so that Aston Martin’s engineers can 3-D scan their entire body for the Valkyrie’s seat.

While Ferrari has done custom seats for some of the company’s most sought after supercars, Aston Martin’s Valkyrie seats will be highly specialized due to the nature of how the driver will sit in the car. Like modern LMP and Formula 1 cars, the driver almost lays in the car with their feet up in the pedal compartment.

For this to work, Aston Martin needs to build a custom seat that won’t tire owners and keep them securely fastened in the seat while cornering the Valkyrie. It’s a customization very much needed as Patrik Nilsson, President of Aston Martin Asia, told CNBC that the new Valkyrie will put emphasis more on cornering. “Much like in Formula 1, the winning car is the one that brakes the quickest, goes around the corner the quickest, and accelerates the quickest. Not necessarily the one with top speed,” said Nilsson.

“It’s a road car, but we’re talking about an extreme performance car,” added Nilsson. Valkyrie is being developed in conjunction with Red Bull Racing’s Adrian Newey, who penned the Valkyrie’s shape, Multimatic Engineering, the company that’s also building the new Ford GT, Cosworth, which will be tuning Aston Martin’s 6.5-liter V-12 engine, and the aforementioned Rimac Automobili, as well as a host of other companies.

Aston Martin has stated that only 150 Valkyries will be built for the road, which also includes the company’s prototypes and test mules. Aston will also build 25 special edition track-only variants. All of which are supposedly already spoken for, even without Aston Martin releasing the car’s price tag. First deliveries could begin as early as 2019.