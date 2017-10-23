Art Center Car Classic 2017 Celebrates American, French, and Italian Design

PASADENA, California—It’s about 95 degrees, pretty damn hot for late October even in sunny Southern California.

Still, nearly 2,000 car enthusiasts, owners, students, and alums outside spent the day ogling beautiful vehicles despite the wicked heat for the Art Center Car Classic 2017.

Jay Leno is here, so you know it’s a really special show. Leno makes his way quickly through the crowd, and stops to inspect a row of vintage motorcycles.

A pair of vintage Excelsior-Henderson motorcycles caught our eye on the way in, but the real stars are the cars—like Leno’s Yenko Corvair or the 1958 Rolls-Royce Derelict from ICON that he recently featured on his show.

This year’s theme celebrated Italian, American, and French design, so red, white, and blue examples dominate the collection scattered around the sculpture garden lawn.

Sure, there are a number of silver ones and other colored vehicles, but the majority are in red—like the 1973 Ferrari Daytona Spider parked next to a mint 1971 Ferrari 365 GTB/4 Daytona hardtop in the same shade.

Phil Collins “In the Air Tonight” starts to play inside my head as I study the lipstick red convertible with a black leather interior, and a pair of fuzzy dice that dangles from its rearview mirror.

Joe Young, the Spider’s owner notes the rarity of seeing the two models side by side. He also points out the shiny chrome of the dual exhaust pipes of the hardtop parked next to his Ferrari.

“The owner never drives it—mine are black you see. I drive it everywhere,” Young confesses.

We like this guy already. Overall, the Art Center Car Classic is a mixed bag of treasures. There is definitely something for everyone—from EVs to vintage Cadillacs.

Little three-wheelers like a cute red and white 1957 BMW Isetta is parked inside the hallway and ICON’s beefy 1965 Ford F-250 Crew Cab sits next to a white fence behind the viewing stage.

Further away from the classics, newbies from Lucid, Faraday Future FF Zero 1, and Infiniti’s Prototype 9 are tucked out of the way next to a 2009 Corvette Stingray concept brought by the General Motors Heritage Center.

Everywhere you looked there were Alfa Romeos, Bentleys, Bugattis, Fiats, Lamborghinis, Maseratis, Mustangs, Porsches, and our own personal best in show—a faded red Chevrolet pickup truck from Juan’s Fish Garage that was parked far away from the treasures of the lawn. Old school style will never die.

Here’s the complete list of winners from the Art Center Car Classic 2017:

Judge Choices

Team: Italian – Motorcycles

Lead Judge: Miguel Galluzzi

Other Judges: Marek Djordjevic, Franz von Holzhausen, and Geoff Wardle

Choice 1:

1929 Henderson Model KJ

Owner: Paul Greenstein

Choice 2:

1976 Morbidelli-Benelli ARMI 125 VR Grand Prix Racer

Owner: Philippe De Lespinay

Team: Other Colors

Lead Judge: Ian Cartabiano

Other Judges: Ken Saward, and Bradley Arnold

Choice 1: Classic

1936 MG SA Saloon

Owner: David Spiegel

Choice 2: Performance

1958 Morgan 4/4

Owner: Larry Guzin

Choice 3: Special Interest

1938 Bentley 4.25 L Special Roadster

Owner: Gary Wales

Honorable mention: 1951 Jaguar XK 120 Roadster, Roger Zrimec, owned by Strother MacMinn

Team: American Classics

Lead Judge: Frank Saucedo

Other Judges: Chuck Pelly, Dave Marek

Choice 1:

1953 Cadillac Series 62 Coupe by Ghia

Owner: Petersen Automotive Museum

Choice 2:

1940 Lincoln-Zephyr Continental Cabriolet

Owner: Beverly and Ronald Cressey

Team: American Performance

Lead Judge: Derek Jenkins

Other Judges: Jonathan Ward, Jason Castriota, and Richard Pietruska

Choice 1:

1955 Chevrolet Corvette

Owner: Paul and Sherrill Colony

Choice 2:

1966 Shelby GT-350

Owner: Craig Kuromi

Team: American Special Interest

Lead Judge: Chris Chapman

Other Judges: Tom Peters, and Fireball Tim Lawrence

Choice 1:

Blastolene “Blown Ranger” Fairchild XFR0001 Roadster

Owner: Michael Leeds

Choice 2:

1936 Ford Pickup Custom

Owner: Joe Magliato

Team: French

Lead Judge: Jae Min

Other Judges: Sasha Selipanov, John Sahs, and Jason Hill

Choice 1: Classic

1976 Renault Alpine A110B

Owner: James Selevan

Choice 2: Performance

1981 Renault R5 Turbo 1

Owner: Bruce Milner

Choice 3: Special Interest

1949 Voisin Biscooter Prototype

Owner: Scott Boses

Team: Italian – Ferraris

Lead Judge: Freeman Thomas

Other Judges: Rich Plavetich, John Krsteski, and Dennis Campbell

Choice 1:

Year: 1963 Ferrari 400 Superamerica

Owner: Donnie Crevier

Choice 2:

1973 Ferrari Dino 246 GT Euro

Owner: Bella Classics, Inc.

Choice 3:

1990 Ferrari F40 Coupe

Owner: Rick Principe

Choice 4:

1951 Ferrari 340 America Berlinetta by Touring

Owner: Don and Carol Murray

Team: Italian – Exotic/Sport/GT

Lead Judge: Richard Kim

Other Judges: Christopher Rhoades, Kevin Hunter

Choice 1:

1976 Lamborghini LP400

Owner: Chuck Gayton

Choice 2:

1955 Fiat 8V Zagato Berlinetta

Owner: Milani Classics Collection

Choice 3:

1969 De Tomaso Mangusta

Owner: Erik Goplen

Team: Italian – Special Interest

Lead Judge: Miguel Galluzzi

Other Judges: Marek Djordjevic, Franz von Holzhausen, and Geoff

Choice 1:

1927 Lancia Lambda 7th Series Airway

Owner: The Byrd Family

Choice 2:

1958 Fiat Multipla

Owner: Rudy Pock

Designer’s Choice

1960 Chevrolet Cunningham Corvette Le Mans Roadster

Owner: Bruce Meyer (Tom Kenney accepting)

1932 Bugatti Type 55

Owner: Peter and Merle Mullin – Mullin Automotive Museum

1972 Citroen DS 21 Pallas

Owner: Po Shun Leong

1967 Ferrari 275 GTB/4

Owner: David SK Lee

1962 Fiat/Abarth 1000 Coupe

Owner: Thomas Shaughnessy

1957 BMW Isetta

Owner: Bruce Heavin