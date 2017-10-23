Art Center Car Classic 2017 Celebrates American, French, and Italian Design

PASADENA, California—It’s about 95 degrees, pretty damn hot for late October even in sunny Southern California.
Still, nearly 2,000 car enthusiasts, owners, students, and alums outside spent the day ogling beautiful vehicles despite the wicked heat for the Art Center Car Classic 2017.
Jay Leno is here, so you know it’s a really special show. Leno makes his way quickly through the crowd, and stops to inspect a row of vintage motorcycles.
A pair of vintage Excelsior-Henderson motorcycles caught our eye on the way in, but the real stars are the cars—like Leno’s Yenko Corvair or the 1958 Rolls-Royce Derelict from ICON that he recently featured on his show.
This year’s theme celebrated Italian, American, and French design, so red, white, and blue examples dominate the collection scattered around the sculpture garden lawn.
Sure, there are a number of silver ones and other colored vehicles, but the majority are in red—like the 1973 Ferrari Daytona Spider parked next to a mint 1971 Ferrari 365 GTB/4 Daytona hardtop in the same shade.
Phil Collins “In the Air Tonight” starts to play inside my head as I study the lipstick red convertible with a black leather interior, and a pair of fuzzy dice that dangles from its rearview mirror.
Joe Young, the Spider’s owner notes the rarity of seeing the two models side by side. He also points out the shiny chrome of the dual exhaust pipes of the hardtop parked next to his Ferrari.
“The owner never drives it—mine are black you see. I drive it everywhere,” Young confesses.
We like this guy already. Overall, the Art Center Car Classic is a mixed bag of treasures. There is definitely something for everyone—from EVs to vintage Cadillacs.
Little three-wheelers like a cute red and white 1957 BMW Isetta is parked inside the hallway and ICON’s beefy 1965 Ford F-250 Crew Cab sits next to a white fence behind the viewing stage.
Further away from the classics, newbies from Lucid, Faraday Future FF Zero 1, and Infiniti’s Prototype 9 are tucked out of the way next to a 2009 Corvette Stingray concept brought by the General Motors Heritage Center.
Everywhere you looked there were Alfa Romeos, Bentleys, Bugattis, Fiats, Lamborghinis, Maseratis, Mustangs, Porsches, and our own personal best in show—a faded red Chevrolet pickup truck from Juan’s Fish Garage that was parked far away from the treasures of the lawn. Old school style will never die.
Here’s the complete list of winners from the Art Center Car Classic 2017:
Judge Choices
Team: Italian – Motorcycles
Lead Judge: Miguel Galluzzi
Other Judges: Marek Djordjevic, Franz von Holzhausen, and Geoff Wardle
Choice 1:
1929 Henderson Model KJ
Owner: Paul Greenstein
Choice 2:
1976 Morbidelli-Benelli ARMI 125 VR Grand Prix Racer
Owner: Philippe De Lespinay
Team: Other Colors
Lead Judge: Ian Cartabiano
Other Judges: Ken Saward, and Bradley Arnold
Choice 1: Classic
1936 MG SA Saloon
Owner: David Spiegel
Choice 2: Performance
1958 Morgan 4/4
Owner: Larry Guzin
Choice 3: Special Interest
1938 Bentley 4.25 L Special Roadster
Owner: Gary Wales
Honorable mention: 1951 Jaguar XK 120 Roadster, Roger Zrimec, owned by Strother MacMinn
Team: American Classics
Lead Judge: Frank Saucedo
Other Judges: Chuck Pelly, Dave Marek
Choice 1:
1953 Cadillac Series 62 Coupe by Ghia
Owner: Petersen Automotive Museum
Choice 2:
1940 Lincoln-Zephyr Continental Cabriolet
Owner: Beverly and Ronald Cressey
Team: American Performance
Lead Judge: Derek Jenkins
Other Judges: Jonathan Ward, Jason Castriota, and Richard Pietruska
Choice 1:
1955 Chevrolet Corvette
Owner: Paul and Sherrill Colony
Choice 2:
1966 Shelby GT-350
Owner: Craig Kuromi
Team: American Special Interest
Lead Judge: Chris Chapman
Other Judges: Tom Peters, and Fireball Tim Lawrence
Choice 1:
Blastolene “Blown Ranger” Fairchild XFR0001 Roadster
Owner: Michael Leeds
Choice 2:
1936 Ford Pickup Custom
Owner: Joe Magliato
Team: French
Lead Judge: Jae Min
Other Judges: Sasha Selipanov, John Sahs, and Jason Hill
Choice 1: Classic
1976 Renault Alpine A110B
Owner: James Selevan
Choice 2: Performance
1981 Renault R5 Turbo 1
Owner: Bruce Milner
Choice 3: Special Interest
1949 Voisin Biscooter Prototype
Owner: Scott Boses
Team: Italian – Ferraris
Lead Judge: Freeman Thomas
Other Judges: Rich Plavetich, John Krsteski, and Dennis Campbell
Choice 1:
Year: 1963 Ferrari 400 Superamerica
Owner: Donnie Crevier
Choice 2:
1973 Ferrari Dino 246 GT Euro
Owner: Bella Classics, Inc.
Choice 3:
1990 Ferrari F40 Coupe
Owner: Rick Principe
Choice 4:
1951 Ferrari 340 America Berlinetta by Touring
Owner: Don and Carol Murray
Team: Italian – Exotic/Sport/GT
Lead Judge: Richard Kim
Other Judges: Christopher Rhoades, Kevin Hunter
Choice 1:
1976 Lamborghini LP400
Owner: Chuck Gayton
Choice 2:
1955 Fiat 8V Zagato Berlinetta
Owner: Milani Classics Collection
Choice 3:
1969 De Tomaso Mangusta
Owner: Erik Goplen
Team: Italian – Special Interest
Lead Judge: Miguel Galluzzi
Other Judges: Marek Djordjevic, Franz von Holzhausen, and Geoff
Choice 1:
1927 Lancia Lambda 7th Series Airway
Owner: The Byrd Family
Choice 2:
1958 Fiat Multipla
Owner: Rudy Pock
Designer’s Choice
1960 Chevrolet Cunningham Corvette Le Mans Roadster
Owner: Bruce Meyer (Tom Kenney accepting)
1932 Bugatti Type 55
Owner: Peter and Merle Mullin – Mullin Automotive Museum
1972 Citroen DS 21 Pallas
Owner: Po Shun Leong
1967 Ferrari 275 GTB/4
Owner: David SK Lee
1962 Fiat/Abarth 1000 Coupe
Owner: Thomas Shaughnessy
1957 BMW Isetta
Owner: Bruce Heavin
As part of our ongoing efforts to make AutomobileMag.com better, faster, and easier for you to use, we’ve temporarily removed comments as well as the ability to comment. We’re testing and reviewing options to possibly bring comments back. As always, thanks for reading AutomobileMag.com.