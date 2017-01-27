Arnold Schwarzenegger Gets a Sleeper EV Mercedes-Benz G350d

Arnold Schwarzenegger is taking a selfie in front of his gloss black Kreisel Electric Mercedes-Benz G-Class in Kitzbühel, Austria. He wears a sheepskin flight jacket and smiles smugly into his big iPhone as he talks into the camera.

“As you can see behind me is a regular G-Wagen, that you would know as a Mercedes G-Wagen, but this is not a regular car. Because this one instead of having a gasoline engine, it’s an electric engine. Zero pollution. Look at this — lets look inside the hood,” Schwarzenegger says in the video.

“The New Celebrity Apprentice” host says something in German to a Kreisel Electric minion and moves in closer to the G-Wagen’s hood.

The former “Governator” of California happily chews on a Cuban cigar, gets inside the luxury EV sleeper, and silently cruises away as photographers capture it all on film.

Kreisel Electric converted Schwarzenegger’s Mercedes-Benz G 350 d, a variant made with a professional off-road package and a diesel V-6 engine with 245 hp.

The diesel engine and transmission were replaced with two electric motors that produce maximum power of 483 hp.

Batteries are now located under the hood and also replace the area where the fuel tank use to reside. Kreisel says it was all done without compromising trunk and interior space. Plus, it says the electric G can still climb and off-road like a Benz.

No word on whether they were able to improve upon the wagon’s wallowing steering issues but they claim it can now reach 0-62 mph in 5.6 seconds — over three seconds faster than the original diesel V-6.

Kreisel also claims the EV has a 186 mile range, a top speed of 114 mph, and it can be charged up to 80 percent in 25 minutes.

“It isn’t about the size of the car — it’s all about the technology,” Schwarzenegger said on his Facebook page about the electric G-Wagen. “Our green energy future is looking good.”

Future tests of the luxury, all-electric off-roader will be conducted in Los Angeles, California. Ah-nold! Gives us a call, we’d love to hitch a ride.