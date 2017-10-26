Ares X-Raid is a 760-Horsepower Makeover of the Mercedes-AMG G63

Ares Design couldn’t wait to get their hands on the next generation G-Wagen, so they made their own version instead.

Former Lotus honcho, Dany Bahar owns the Italian coachbuilder. The company describes its new Ares X-Raid as “a rare and head turning piece of art.”

Why? Why not.

The X-Raid is a Mercedes-AMG G63 that has received a new carbon fiber and aluminum skin that sheds nearly 440 pounds. It rolls on 22-inch custom wheels.

Under the hood, the 5.5-liter twin-turbo V-8 engine now packs 760 horsepower. It still has a limited top speed of 155 mph.

Inside, it gets a sports steering wheel with “precious material inserts,” Nappa leather upholstery, and two single VIP seats in the rear.

The Ares X-Raid is custom made to order and can be ordered directly from the designer’s Modena, Italy factory. Ares Design is also working on its version of a Bentley Mulsanne.

Plan on spending big bucks on your custom wheels too—at least half a million for starters.

Still, think of how exclusive your car will be? Or you can always wait until 2019 for the new Mercedes-AMG version.