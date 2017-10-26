Ares X-Raid is a 760-Horsepower Makeover of the Mercedes-AMG G63

Ares Design couldn’t wait to get their hands on the next generation G-Wagen, so they made their own version instead.
Former Lotus honcho, Dany Bahar owns the Italian coachbuilder. The company describes its new Ares X-Raid as “a rare and head turning piece of art.”
Why? Why not.
The X-Raid is a Mercedes-AMG G63 that has received a new carbon fiber and aluminum skin that sheds nearly 440 pounds. It rolls on 22-inch custom wheels.
Under the hood, the 5.5-liter twin-turbo V-8 engine now packs 760 horsepower. It still has a limited top speed of 155 mph.
Inside, it gets a sports steering wheel with “precious material inserts,” Nappa leather upholstery, and two single VIP seats in the rear.
The Ares X-Raid is custom made to order and can be ordered directly from the designer’s Modena, Italy factory. Ares Design is also working on its version of a Bentley Mulsanne.
Plan on spending big bucks on your custom wheels too—at least half a million for starters.
Still, think of how exclusive your car will be? Or you can always wait until 2019 for the new Mercedes-AMG version.
As part of our ongoing efforts to make AutomobileMag.com better, faster, and easier for you to use, we’ve temporarily removed comments as well as the ability to comment. We’re testing and reviewing options to possibly bring comments back. As always, thanks for reading AutomobileMag.com.