ARES Project Panther Turns Your Lamborghini Huracán into a DeTomaso Pantera

If you’re anything like us, you’re currently spending an inordinate amount of time attempting to downsize your sprawling collection of supercars. Good news, you oligarch: Italian customizer ARES is making it easy to consolidate your dust-covered Lamborghini Huracán and DeTomaso Pantera, offering a new package for the Lambo that apes the DeTomaso.

The new ARES Project Panther is a product from the Bespoke Creations division of ARES—a portion of the firm focused on bringing wealthy customer’s wildest wishes to reality, similar to passion projects coming from big design studios like Italdesign and Zagato.

Not much information is offered on the Project Panther, but from the looks of it the Pantera influence is clear. Up front, a tapered front end features raised portions on the outer ends of the hood, reminiscent of the older supercar. Around back, a flat decklid, closed buttresses, and small side window strakes ape the 40-year-old Pantera.

This shiny new skin rests on the bones of a donor Huracán, retaining its 5.2-liter naturally aspirated V-10. ARES doesn’t mention if the Project Panther arrives with any performance upgrades, but we’re sure available power upgrades is only limited by your checkbook.

The Project Panther enters limited production in the second half of 2018.