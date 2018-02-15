Arden Brings Big Power to Geneva with a New Range Rover Kit

For U.S. car enthusiasts who yearn for a taste of the forbidden fruit not sold in the states, it’s hard to beat the halls of the Geneva Motor Show. We don’t just miss out on cars from major manufacturers—there are some Europe-exclusive tuners that flex their muscle at the show as well.

Arden is one such company that produces wild rides to show off its performance products. This year two builds based on British cars should stand out on the show floor.

First up is the Range Rover AR 12. The slammed SUV has a widened body and lowered suspension controlled by an electric unit. The end product is the kind of car you’d want to drive if you wanted to roll up to the club in style.

We’re more impressed with their second offering, the 703-hp AJ 23. Arden started with a Jaguar F-Type SVR and heavily modified its aerodynamics.

Nicknamed “Race Cat,” the AJ 23 uses a handmade stainless steel grille, a new rear diffuser, side skirts, and front splitter. Ride height was reduced by nearly an inch as well, making the Jaguar look like it’s on the prowl.

Both builds use a new 21-inch forged wheel Arden calls its “Sportline GT.” The German tuner claims these wheels have improved rigidity over the coupe’s standard alloys and also save weight.

They accompany new Sportline II wheels, available in 22- and 23-inch sizes, for current-generation Range Rovers.

We’ll get a full look at Arden’s lineup of cars during the 2018 Geneva Motor Show, starting on March 8.