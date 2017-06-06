Apple’s iOS 11 Gets Do Not Disturb While Driving Feature

At some point we’re all tempted to glance at our phones behind the wheel, but Apple‘s latest software update could help us curb the habit. Apple announced that iOS 11, due later this year, will offer a Do Not Disturb While Driving feature.

When activated, the feature automatically detects when you’re driving and silences notifications to keep you focused on the road. The phone can send an auto reply message telling any contact on your Favorites list that you are driving and can’t respond right now. The feature keeps the screen dark, but if you’re a passenger, you can tell it to stop by clicking “I’m Not Driving.”

But sometimes you will need your phone to get around, in which case Apple has updated Maps with some helpful features. Biggest among them are lane guidance arrows that show drivers which lane they should be in to avoid missing a turn or exit. Now, Maps also displays information on the speed limit of the road, a feature that will help Apple catch up to in-car navigation systems offered by automakers. Meanwhile, the app also adds indoor maps to help drivers get around major airports and shopping centers.

A public beta is coming later this month for those who want to test out the software update early (click here if you’re interested). But iOS 11 doesn’t officially arrive until the fall. Compatible devices include the iPhone 5s and later models as well as a number of iPad and iPod models.

Of course, Apple has made it clear that it wants to go farther in the automotive realm than just maps and Apple CarPlay. The tech giant was recently granted a permit to test self-driving cars in California, and reports suggest that its test cars have a traditional steering wheel and pedals.