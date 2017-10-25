Apollo Automobili Unveils Intensa Emozione

We’re not sure where to begin with Apollo Automobili’s Intensa Emozione, or IE for short. Do we start with the sharp, almost butcher cleaved-like angles, and downforce generators? Or do we start with the massive naturally aspirated V-12 engine?

What about the almost comic-book-movie interior? We’re just not sure. It’s a supercar that causes your eyes to dance from surface to surface trying to comprehend the visual onslaught Apollo engineered. Let’s dive in.

The Apollo IE is built by many of the same people behind the Gumpert Apollo. You may remember the Gumpert Apollo from an old “Top Gear” episode where it attempted to murder Richard Hammond after he turned off the car’s traction control and he insulted its name.

The Gumpert used a 4.2-liter twin-turbocharged Audi-sourced V-8 engine and was a supercar built around one main principle: downforce. When the people behind Apollo made the decision to return, the company seemingly took that conceit of emphasis on downforce and amplified it in the IE.

According to Apollo, “The Apollo IE embarks on a new chapter to ground an intensively striking design language that symbolizes the brand.” The body is said to “narrate” how air should naturally flow around a car. That said, the entire car has been sculpted to produce staggering amounts of downforce.

When Gumpert debuted the Apollo, the company stated that it had enough downforce to drive upside down. The IE likely can as well as it produces more than 3,000 pounds of downforce at 186 mph. It’s a race-car driver’s dream.

Upon seeing the Apollo IE, our features editor said, “You know how the Rolls Royce Phantom has the umbrella that pops out of the door? Well, this needs samurai swords.” The rest of us agree.

The chassis consists of a carbon-fiber monocoque with carbon front and rear subframes. The car’s entire spine weighs a scant 231 pounds, with the car’s total weight coming in a few hundred pounds less than 3,000. Connected to the chassis and subframes is a Formula 1-inspired double wishbone suspension with full pushrod and rocker arm architecture.

Twin adjustable anti-roll bars are included, as well as adjustable Bilstein-sourced dampers with three different drive modes: Comfort, Sport, and Auto. Customers will also be able to further customize their suspension setup with personal tuning and modification for each client.

There’s also an electrohydraulic lift system for curbs and speed bumps. Apollo stated, “The development of the suspension system was designed to achieve maximum performances, but also carry a targeted level of refinement in order to provide a capable, yet reliable driving experience.”

Brakes are handled by a bespoke set of carbon ceramic Brembos with 6-piston calipers at the front, four-piston calipers at the rear. While tires are a special set of Michelins designed to allow the IE to achieve lateral g-forces in “excess of 2G.”Now let’s get to the good part; the IE’s engine.

Apollo says the IE uses a 6.3-liter naturally aspirated V-12 engine co-developed with Autotecnica Motori. Given that Autotecnica is just a hop, skip, and jump away from Modena, we believe that the V-12 is a Ferrari-derived engine, likely the same engine that was found in the F12 and is currently being used in the Ferrari GTC4Lusso.

In Apollo guise, however, it produces 780 horsepower, 560 lb-ft of torque, and a 9,000 rpm redline. According to the company, the IE’s engine has three distinct engine modes—Wet, Sport, and Track—that can be accessed through the car’s main display.

Coupled to the IE’s V-12 engine is a Hewland sequential six-speed gearbox with rev-matching and fully interchangeable gear ratios. The gearbox itself is operated through an electropneumatic paddle shift action that provides lightning fast gear changes. The gearbox then sends that power to the rear wheels alone through a Pankl Racing Systems differential.

The interior is as wild as the car’s exterior and method of propulsion. Inside the tear-drop cabin are two fixed-position race seats with four-point Apollo-branded harnesses. Like other supercars and hypercars with fixed seats, the pedal box moves, and each seat will be custom built for each owner.

The cabin itself is sparse and features only two materials, leather and carbon fiber. The dash and display resemble that of a fighter jet, leaning all information toward the driver who operates everything through a C-shaped steering wheel reminiscent of a current prototype racer.

Our social media editor Billy Rehbock said: “Batman wouldn’t look out of place storming through Gotham in this baby!”

Now comes the brass tacks. Apollo state that the IE will have a hyperlimited run of just 10 cars, and each car will be able to be customized to the nth degree by its owners. The price tag starts at $2.7 million, but given the amount of customization available, that number is likely to increase.

Customers will also be enrolled in the company’s own Time Attack program held on Europe’s most relevant racing circuits and will be given “priority” to order the IE’s future sibling, the Arrow, which is said to be scheduled for debut in 2019.

“We felt that all the technological advancement and automation in today’s supercars took away the pure, raw emotional connection between driver and car,” said Norman Choi, Apollo’s chairman.

“We wanted to build a car that would fill that void separating car and driver. So we built the Apollo IE.”

We can’t wait to get behind its funky wheel.