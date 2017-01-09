Mercedes-AMG Debuts Revised AMG GT Family

After recently debuting a convertible version of the AMG GT sportscar, Mercedes-AMG has announced that it will also offer a coupe version, bringing the total number of AMG GT iterations to six. Including the lowest tier AMG GT, there is also an AMG GT Roadster, an AMG GT S, an AMG GT C, an AMG GTC Roadster, and the hardcore AMG GT R. All of which, have a barely unique set of performance credentials.

According to Tobias Moers, the chairman of the board of Mercedes-AMG, “With the AMG GT C Coupe, we are now expanding our portfolio of sports cars to six models plus the AMG GT3 customer sport racing car. In fewer than three years, the second vehicle to be developed by us entirely in-house has grown into a family, offering a highly dynamic driving experience in a variety of forms.”

Most of the differences in the AMG GT family comes down to how its 4.0-liter twin-turbocharged V-8 is tuned. The base AMG GT and Roadster features 469 hp and 465 lb-ft, just above that, the AMG GT S features 515 hp and 494 lb-ft, while the AMG GT C and GT C Roadster features 550 hp and 502 lb-ft, and rounding out the group, the AMG GT R comes with 577 hp and 516 lb-ft of torque.

While there are some other differentiations between the models such as the AMG GT C’s and GT R’s 2.5-inch wider track, underneath, the models are almost identical. One feature launched on the AMG GT R that is now on every model is the AIRPANEL active air management system. According to Mercedes-AMG, “Vertical louvers in the bottom of the front bumper can be opened and closed by an electric motor in around one second to guarantee the required amount of cooling. Constantly achieving the ideal position calls for highly intelligent and fast control.”

At the time of the GT C’s launch, Mercedes-AMG will offer an exclusive equipment package called the AMG GT C Edition 50, celebrating the 50th anniversary of AMG’s founding in 1967. The package will be available to be spec’d in design Graphite Grey Magno paint, and come with distinct black chrome highlights on the side skirts, front splitter, trim strips, rear diffuser and exhaust. Additionally, the AMG forged wheels have been “harmonized” with the rest of the car’s subtle cues with black chrome elements. Furthermore, the car will come with an Edition 50 logo on the rear of the car and embossed in the headrests.

The revised versions of the already introduced cars should be trickling towards dealers soon, while the AMG GT R, AMG GT C and GT C Roadster will likely be in dealerships later this fall. Mercedes-AMG has yet to announce pricing for the AMG GT C and GT C Roadster.