Alpine Reportedly Working on Macan-Fighting Crossover

If the new Alpine A110 is a bit too cramped for your liking, Renault’s performance sub-brand might be working on a solution. According to a report from Auto Express, the French automaker is reportedly working on an Alpine crossover to battle the Porsche Macan.

Auto Express says the new Alpine SUV will likely arrive in 2019 as a means to stuff Renault’s coffers to further fund the revitalized marquee. Underneath the skin, the SUV could ride on a platform plucked from Mercedes or Nissan, thanks to Renault’s technical alliance with the German and Japanese manufacturers.

Power is reportedly sourced from a Renault 1.8-liter turbocharged four-cylinder, pushing out a mighty 300 hp. A hybridized variant could also be in the works.

Stylistically, Auto Express believes the forthcoming crossover should purloin stylistic cues from the existing A110 sports car, including a similar front fascia. While the interior won’t be as stripped-out and spartan as the coupe, it will still have fairly aggressive seats and steering wheel. Expect brushed aluminum, carbon fiber, and leather surfaces.

If this sounds like the perfect replacement for your Macan, we hope you’re not in the U.S. At the moment, Renault has no plans on bringing the Alpine brand to the U.S. in any capacity, and limits availability to Europe, the U.K., and Japan.