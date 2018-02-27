Alpine A110 Gets Two New Variants for Geneva

Renault’s sporty Alpine A110 gets two new variants that will be unveiled at the upcoming 2018 Geneva Motor Show.

First up is the A110 Pure, which is lighter and offers a more minimalist approach of the car’s Premiere Edition, while the A110 Légende is a touring trim that offers more comfort and refinement.

According to the maker, both models share the same all-aluminum body and chassis with a double wishbone suspension in the front and rear.

The 1.8-liter mid-mounted inline-four cylinder engine offers 252 hp and 236 lb-ft of torque. A seven-speed dual clutch automatic transmission sends power to the rear wheels.

“Pure is the A110 at its lightest and most driver-focused. It is destined to live its life on winding mountain road and retains the Premiere Edition’s minimalist yet high-quality approach,” says Alpine. “Légende adds more refinement and sophistication for everyday driving or long distance touring.”

Inside, both coupes offer 6-way adjustable lightweight Sabelt seats, full leather upholstery, and carbon-fiber trim.

There are three new paint colors to choose from—Blanc Irisé, Bleu Abysse, and Gris Tonnerre. The cars are built in Dieppe, France—the home of the original A110 Berlinette that was built over five decades ago.

Last year’s Premiere Edition was priced at about $62,000 and offered for sale in Europe, the U.K., and Japan. Sadly, there are no plans to bring it to the U.S. at this time.

Alpine says that A110 Pure and Légende pricing will be announced at the Geneva motor show on March 6.