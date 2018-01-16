Eight Reasons Why the 2019 Chevrolet Silverado is a Champ

Ford F-150s are plentiful, the 2019 Ram may win the towing wars, but the new 2019 Chevrolet Silverado looks like it may finally have a shot at becoming next year’s sales champ.

Granted, it’s still way too early to tell, but the eight Silverados that have rolled into the 2018 Detroit Auto Show offer something for every Chevy fan.

The Bow-Tie’s redesigned full-size pickup is nearly 450 pounds lighter than its predecessor thanks to new aluminum door panels, hood, and tailgate.

The fourth-generation Silverado offers six powertrain options including a new inline-six turbo-diesel engine.

The new diesel and 6.2-liter V-8 are mated to a 10-speed automatic transmission. And 5.3-liter and 6.2-liter V-8 engines are also offered.

The short box bed offers 63 cubic feet of volume and the width has been increased by nearly 7-inches according to Chevy. A 4 x 8 sheet of plywood can now lay flat on the steel bed floor.

We also know that the way you can tell the eight truck trims apart is from its use of chrome or lack of it. The 2019 Silverado 1500 trim levels are also distinguished by three groups—High Value, High Volume, and High Feature.

Here’s what Chevy truckers can expect from each level and is also an easy guide for telling them apart. High Value Silverados are offered in Work Truck, Custom, and Custom Trailboss configurations.

The Work Truck gets a “Chevrolet” graphic across the grille and tailgate, blacked-out trim, and 17-inch steel wheels. Inside gets vinyl or cloth seats and a 7-inch color touch screen. A basic bargain.

The Custom Silverado offers a body-color styling theme, 20-inch painted aluminum wheels, LED taillamps, and an available integrated dual exhaust. Perfect for the city slicker.

Brand new for 2019 is the Custom Trailboss, which gets off-road equipment for the Custom pickup. This includes a 2-inch suspension lift and the Z71 Off Road Package with a locking rear differential, skid plates, Rancho shocks, 18-inch wheels, and Goodyear Duratrac off-road tires. Made for the outdoorsy types.

High Volume Silverados are available in LT, RST, and LT Trailboss variants.

Chevy’s Silverado LT sports chrome accents on the bumpers, front grille, mirror caps, and Chevrolet Bow-Tie on the grille. It also gets LED reflector headlamps and daytime running lights. Inside, there’s an 8-inch color touch screen and more leather seat options. Classy.

Also new for 2019 is the RST trim, a street-performance look for the LT, with body-color trim, full LED lighting, and 22-inch wheel options with all-season rubber. Ready to race.

The LT Trailboss, another newbie for 2019, adds off-road equipment to the LT, that includes a 2-inch suspension lift and the Z71 Off Road Package. The package adds a locking rear differential, skid plates, Rancho shocks, 18-inch wheels, and Goodyear Duratrac off-road tires. Made for crawlin’.

The High Feature Silverados are top shelf and available as LTZ and High Country trucks.

Silverado LTZ gets chrome accents on the bumpers, front grille, mirror caps, and door handles. It features power folding and heated outside rearview mirrors and leather interior trim is standard. The uptowner’s truck.

Finally, the High Country trucks sport an exclusive front grille design with two-tone chrome and bronze finish, body-color accents plus chrome assist steps from wheel to wheel says Chevy. It also includes the power up/down tailgate as standard—very cool and a real must have.

The 2019 Silverado is expected to reach dealerships this fall. Pricing hasn’t been announced yet, but we are told that the base price is expected to start just a few hundred dollars under $30,000.

Expect the rest of the models to go north of that—a lot or a little—depending on your chrome fetish. If you need a bigger Silverado, in March, the 4500HD and 5500HD trucks will debut at the Work Truck Show in Indianapolis.