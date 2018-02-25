2018 All-Stars Contender: Alfa Romeo Giulia Quadrifoglio

The 2017 Alfa Romeo Giulia Quadrifoglio was an early favorite going into the 2018 All-Stars competition. As contributor Chris Nelson put it, “The Giulia blends some of the best characteristics from today’s performance cars: a hearty engine that shakes the car when you rev it, brakes that bite more viciously than Mike Tyson, dreamy natural steering, a light-footed chassis with a lot of tire, and a rear end that gives you plenty of warning when it’s considering breaking loose.”

In fact, the excellent driving dynamics and steering feel make up for two of its downsides: the wonky infotainment system and sparse interior.

“Tons of fun to drive, with gobs of grip, a zesty gearbox, plenty of power, and that super-racy steering response,” editor-at-large Arthur St. Antoine said.

But was that enough to make the 2017 Alfa Romeo Giulia Quadrifoglio a 2018 Automobile All-Star? Find out on Saturday, March 10, when we announce the winners at the 2018 Amelia Island Concours d’Elegance—and right here on automobilemag.com.