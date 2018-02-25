2018 All-Stars Contender: Alfa Romeo Giulia Quadrifoglio

The 2017 Alfa Romeo Giulia Quadrifoglio was an early favorite going into the 2018 All-Stars competition. As contributor Chris Nelson put it, “The Giulia blends some of the best characteristics from today’s performance cars: a hearty engine that shakes the car when you rev it, brakes that bite more viciously than Mike Tyson, dreamy natural steering, a light-footed chassis with a lot of tire, and a rear end that gives you plenty of warning when it’s considering breaking loose.”
In fact, the excellent driving dynamics and steering feel make up for two of its downsides: the wonky infotainment system and sparse interior.
“Tons of fun to drive, with gobs of grip, a zesty gearbox, plenty of power, and that super-racy steering response,” editor-at-large Arthur St. Antoine said.
But was that enough to make the 2017 Alfa Romeo Giulia Quadrifoglio a 2018 Automobile All-Star? Find out on Saturday, March 10, when we announce the winners at the 2018 Amelia Island Concours d’Elegance—and right here on automobilemag.com.
2017 Alfa Romeo Giulia Quadrifoglio Specifications
|PRICE
|$73,595/$87,095 (base/as tested)
|ENGINE
|2.9L DOHC 24-valve twin-turbo V-6/505 hp @ 6,500 rpm, 443 lb-ft @ 2,500-5,500 rpm
|TRANSMISSION
|8-speed automatic
|LAYOUT
|4-door, 5-passenger, front-engine, RWD sedan
|EPA MILEAGE
|17/24 mpg (city/hwy)
|L x W x H
|182.6 x 73.7 x 56.1 in
|WHEELBASE
|111.0 in
|WEIGHT
|3,750 lb
|0-60 MPH
|3.8 sec
|TOP SPEED
|191 mph