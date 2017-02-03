Alfa Romeo Giulia Coupe Coming to Geneva: Report

The Alfa Romeo Giulia is giving the BMW 3 Series, Mercedes-Benz C-Class, and Audi A4 a run for their money, and now rumor has it that a coupe version is on the way to challenge the 4 Series, C-Class Coupe, and A5. Motoring says a Giulia coupe, likely called the Sprint, will debut on March 7 at the Geneva Motor Show.

Named after the gorgeous two-door Alfa of the 1960s and ‘70s, the Giulia Sprint will be a two-door model riding on the same Giorgio platform that underpins the Giulia sedan. Motoring doesn’t provide much evidence for its claim, but does cite Alfa’s five-year business plan, which included two “specialty” models. The Australian publication believes those models refer to the Giulia coupe and an upcoming convertible, likely called the Giulia Spider. This would put the Alfa Romeo Giulia range right in line with its competitors. There have also been rumors that a wagon variant is in the works.

The Giulia coupe should be offered with the same engine options as the sedan, including a 280-hp 2.0-liter turbo-four and a fire-breathing 505-hp twin-turbo 2.9-liter V-6 in the Quadrifoglio model. Alfa’s business plan detailed a total of seven new models slated to arrive by 2020. We know one of them is the Stelvio SUV that debuted in L.A. late last year. In addition, two other SUVs, a full-size sedan, and a hatchback are in the pipeline. All are expected to ride on the Giorgio platform.

If Alfa is bringing a coupe version of the Giulia, BMW and other German automakers should be worried. Hopefully we’ll find out in the weeks leading up to the Geneva show.