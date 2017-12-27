Hitler’s 1939 Mercedes-Benz Goes Under the Hammer

Adolf Hitler’s 1939 Mercedes-Benz 770 K Grosser Offener Tourenwagen is going to auction in Scottsdale, Arizona, next month.

The touring car is one of five surviving Offener Tourenwagens used by the führer and his staff.

A 7.7-liter inline-eight engine powers the completely restored Mercedes. It is capable of speeds of more than 100 mph and features bulletproof glass and armor plating.

According to Worldwide Auctioneers, the U.S. Army seized this vehicle in 1945, and it was later used by U.S. military police stationed in Le Havre, France.

Eventually, it made its way to the U.S. and was donated to the Veterans of Foreign Wars, which used the car in parades.

“We are acutely aware of the responsibility attached to presenting such an impactful piece of history for public sale,” principal and auctioneer Rod Egan said in a statement. “However, this motorcar did not choose its original owner nor its use. No car does, for that matter. If its original provenance can be set aside, surviving examples of the Mercedes-Benz 770 “Grosser” or “Super Mercedes” remain quite likely the world’s greatest achievement in terms of automotive design, engineering, and construction.”

“Our hope,” Egan said, “is that it will be used in a setting such as a public museum or collection where it can be shown and used to continually educate generations to come.”

The Third Reich motorcar has previously been on display at the Imperial Palace Hotel and Casino in Las Vegas, Nevada. Prior to that it was featured at the Chicago Historical Antique Automobile Museum in Highland Park, Illinois.

Worldwide says a total of 88 W150 Grosser Mercedes 770s were built until 1943 and Erich Kempka, Hitler’s chauffeur, ordered this 770K in 1938.

The auctioneer also states that 10 percent of the sale price of the car “will be donated and used to educate how and why the Holocaust happened and how to effectively prevent such similar atrocities in the future.”

The auction will be held January 17.