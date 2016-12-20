Acura Wants to Make Your NSX a Star

Bet you didn’t know Jay Leno’s 2017 Acura NSX is number 0003. OK, maybe you did. And now you can watch its creation in Acura’s new campaign video, “NSX Originals.”

When you spend at least $156,000 on a brand-new 2017 Acura NSX, you also get a personalized digital film that matches the exact specs and serial number of your supercar.

If that isn’t enough, you also get a customized 1:18 scale exact model of your NSX. How cool is that?

Films of the twin-turbo V-6-powered NSX and its three-motor hybrid system can be viewed on the company’s microsite, and you can watch Leno’s slick custom build below.

“The Acura NSX is a bespoke supercar inspired by an original concept, and this campaign speaks directly to that heritage,” said Jon Ikeda, Acura VP and general manager, in a release.

Acura also says the series offers behind the scenes action from its state of the art Maryville, Ohio plant that highlights the NSX’s seven key manufacturing moments. Quick, name at least one now. Give up?

OK, they include precision robotic welding, space frame construction, a zirconium bath, paint robotics, three-motor sport hybrid power unit, custom hand assembly, and the rolling dynamometer. Yep, you get all that and the keys (or is it a fob?) to one of the greatest modern coupes of the 21st century.

Just think how impressed your friends and family will be when you show them your car’s very own birthing movie—not a dry eye in the house, we bet.

Granted, we’re sure the kids will enjoy playing with that little NSX replica, so you better hide it or risk losing it. Also, we think the grownups will much prefer a spin around the track instead but, hey, it’s your supercar.