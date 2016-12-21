Acura Unveils Contrasting New Liveries for NSX GT3

We’ve been waiting for the final race-spec of the Acura NSX GT3 car we saw earlier this year, and from the looks of the new livery photos Honda’s luxury brand is going to have one of the best-looking cars on the starting grid.

When the two NSX GT3s take their starting positions on the grid, each will have an inverted mirror image livery of the other NSX. Car number 86, numbered in reference to Acura’s founding in 1986, arrives with a black nose that fades into a gray crosshatch design toward the rear. Car number 93 commemorates the founding year of the Honda Performance Development and wears the inverse of number 86.

Like most of the cars on the Rolex 24 at Daytona grid, the race-spec NSX differs from the production car. Honda rips out the trick all-wheel-drive hybrid drivetrain in the street supercar and supplants it with a rear-wheel-drive layout using the same 3.5-liter twin-turbocharged V-6 engine. To comply with class rules, the engine is limited to around 500 hp.

Fans will catch their first glimpse of the new color scheme at the 2017 Roar Before the Rolex 24, the open testing period that kicks off the race season.