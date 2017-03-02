Acura Reveals NSX GT3 Liveries for Pirelli World Challenge

On the heels of the Acura NSX GT3’s racing debut at the 2017 Rolex 24 at Daytona, Acura has revealed the liveries for the NSX race cars that will compete in the Pirelli World Challenge series.

The cars will be campaigned by longtime Acura Motorsports partner RealTime Racing. The liveries on both cars feature RealTime’s characteristic “squircle” design that first debuted on the TLX GT, and are mirror images of each other – just like the NSX GT3 cars racing in the IMSA Weathertech SportsCar Championship. The number-43 car will be piloted by three-time World Challenge race winner Ryan Eversley, while the number-93 will be driven by Peter Kox, the original development driver for the NSX GT3 program.

The Acura NSX GT3 is powered by a twin-turbo 3.5-liter V-6 that makes around 500 hp without the hybrid system found on the street version. That power is sent exclusively to the rear wheels via a six-speed sequential transmission. In the NSX GT3’s first outing at the 24 Hours of Daytona, Michael Shank Racing managed to nab a fifth-place finish in the GTD class with the number-86 car. The number-93 car retired 30 minutes before the checkered flag due to damage from an earlier crash, but not before putting up a fight.

The 2017 Pirelli World Challenge kicks off on March 10-12 at the Grand Prix of St. Petersburg.