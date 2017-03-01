2017 All-Stars Contender: Acura NSX

Many moons passed while we waited for Honda to roll out the second-generation NSX, a wait that ended in mid-2016 when the first 2017 Acura NSX rolled off the line.

Like the original NSX, a V-6 engine powers the 2017 version. Unlike the original’s naturally aspirated 3.0-liter, however, the 2017 NSX uses a twin-turbo 3.5-liter unit — and supplements it with a trio of electric motors, two in the front and one at rear. The engine alone brings 500 horsepower and 406 lb-ft of torque to the table, while the motors raise that to 573 hp and 476 lb-ft. Shifts are handled by a nine-speed dual-clutch automatic, which has as many gears as the first-generation’s launch gearboxes combined (there was a five-speed manual and a four-speed automatic).

With that kind of propulsion hardware on hand, inviting the new NSX to our All-Stars competition was a no-brainer.

Honda loaded their All-Stars entry to the gills. Our Casino White Pearl tester’s barcode scanned at $199,200 — more than $40,000 more than the $157,800 base price — when all of the options and the $1,800 destination fee were tallied (the paint added $700). Much of that went toward the addition of carbon-fiber bits, including the $9,000 carbon-fiber exterior package, $3,600 carbon-fiber engine cover, $6,000 carbon-fiber roof, $3,000 carbon-fiber spoiler, and $2,900 interior carbon-fiber package. Other interior options were the $1,500 red leather and Alcantara-uphostered seats, $2,800 ELS audio and technology package, and $1,300 black Alcantara headliner. Rounding out the list? The $10,600 carbon ceramic brakes.

“It’s angular in all the right ways, and in my eyes, is one of the coolest looking supercars on the market right now,” opined daily news editor Conner Golden about the car’s exterior styling. As for the interior, contributor Michael Jordan said it “doesn’t look luxurious in the way an Audi does, yet I prefer the way Honda presents impeccable ergonomics wrapped in top-quality materials.”

Did those positive impressions translate into an All-Stars trophy for Honda’s new mid-engine sports car? Come back on March 11 to find out.