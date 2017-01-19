Acura MDX “Morph” by Art Studio Vilner

Here’s something you don’t see everyday: an Acura MDX luxury SUV decked out in a butterfly theme that almost looks like it was created by British artist Damien Hirst. Except this rolling work on wheels is crafted by our friends at Art Studio Vilner, and it started out as a three-row stock ride that has morphed into the unique and colorful creation seen here.

The custom shop received the commission by a woman in China “who loves and breeds butterflies” says Vilner. She also enjoys her Acura so much that she decided to combine the two after a few of her beloved insects expired.

She brought six of her favorite ones in a silver box to Cao Yi, the founder of Vilner China and wanted to incorporate the stages of a butterfly’s life cycle by adding an afterlife phase to their transformation.

For starters, the MDX’s larva-shaped exterior received a textured, deep purple base coat of paint with butterfly-blue-metallic accents. The grille is completely blacked out, except for the egg-shaped Acura logo that shimmers in aqua-blue-metallic paint.

Inside, the SUV’s interior resembles a black velvet painting, a superhero’s costume, and something you might see at a rave, depending on where your eyes land. Real butterfly wings were incorporated in the dashboard just above the glove box using a clear coat of lacquer. It now resembles purple and blue leaves floating in water. There are also a few iridescent wings added next to the original door handles for a dramatic effect.

Additionally, the leather seats, armrest, and door panels also receive a butterfly wing motif in black and purple, combined with blue and purple Alcantara throughout the cabin. These are perhaps the vehicle’s best treatments.

To complete the look, a night sky ceiling was added to the ride that was inspired by the Starlight Headliner originally found in the Rolls-Royce Phantom.

Team Vilner adapted the stellar look and inserted optical fibers into an Alcantara top to emulate a star field pattern on the Acura’s black headliner. It’s a crafty look that seems to fly with this Acura’s owner.