Actor Michael Fassbender Gets a Starring Role in a Ferrari 488

Following in the big footsteps of great actors/racecar drivers like Paul Newman and Steve McQueen is no easy task. But Michael Fassbender is on the fast track to a winning combination as both a talented thespian and as a successful driver for team Ferrari.

Fassbender, 40, starred in the title role as “Steve Jobs,” has played Magneto in “X-Men: First Class,” and even an android in the last two installments of the “Alien” movie franchise. So we know he can act, but can he race cars?

A lifelong fan of Ferrari and Formula 1, the actor successfully completed the first round of the 2017 Ferrari Challenge racing series — so that would be a definite yes.

“Ferrari is defined by racing, and training with the Ferrari team gave me a great foundation to hone my skills behind the wheel of the 488 Challenge race car,” said Fassbender in a statement.

The German/Irish actor trained with Ferrari’s “Corso Pilota” driving program last year.

“From a very early age I idolized Ferrari and its champion, Michael Schumacher, in particular, so now racing in the Ferrari Challenge brings that dream full circle,” he adds.

The Ferrari Challenge Trofeo Pirelli is run in three divisions – Europe, Asia, and North America. Fassbender will compete in the North American Ferrari Challenge series.

“Perhaps nothing better illustrates Ferrari – the ethos of the company, its commitment to racing and to its clients – than the Ferrari Challenge,” said Edwin Fenech, President & CEO, Ferrari North America in a release.

“It is here at the track where we develop the technologies which underpin our road cars, and this transfer of knowledge between road and track has defined Ferrari since its inception seventy years ago.”

Aside from racing Ferraris this summer, you can catch Fassbender on the big screen in “Alien: Covenant” reprising his role as David the android from Ridley Scott’s “Alien” prequel film “Prometheus.”